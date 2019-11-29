Manchester United set to play Indian side East Bengal in Kolkata next year – Report

The rise of social media and worldwide television broadcast has allowed fans to keep up with football clubs from anywhere on the club. Manchester United is one such club which has benefitted greatly from fanbases all over the world. The Red Devils may just give one particular fanbase plenty of joy next year!

According to a report by Indian Express, Manchester United could be set to visit India in July 2020 to play in a one-off friendly match against East Bengal. The Kolkata based side will be celebrating their centenary year in 2020 and the friendly will be a part of the celebrations

The report states that a four-member delegation from the club visited Kolkata recently to inspect the facilities for the touted friendly match. In the delegation was Allan John Dawson, Manchester United’s director of football operations, Christoffer Laurens Komen, director of tours and friendlies of the club, and officials Philip Malcolm Smith and Matthew Charles Jones.

The club officials were apparently impressed by the facilities and the football culture in Kolkata.

Furthermore, the report also reveals that the Red Devils will also play in a match in Bangladesh, with both the legs integrated into their pre-season tour of Asia for the 2020-21 season. Despite the reports, neither club has confirmed the same.