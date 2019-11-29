Reports: Arsenal make Premier League manager top target; talks already underway

Unai Emery was relieved of his duties by Arsenal early morning on Friday, November 29. The Spanish football coach had come under immense scrutiny after a poor run, during which the Gunners failed to win seven straight games. The club has now identified a Premier League manager as his replacement.

Sports journalists Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that Arsenal have made Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo their top managerial target after they sacked Unai Emery. Freddie Ljungberg has been given the reigns of the first team, for the time being. However, the clubs states that the search for a new manager is underway.

Nuno Espirito Santo est bien la priorité d’#Arsenal pour remplacer Emery. Les discussions ont d’ores et déjà commencé avec son entourage. Le coach portugais est très intéressé. En cas d’accord Arsenal devra indemniser les Wolves. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) November 29, 2019

“Nuno Espirito Santo is the priority of #Arsenal to replace Emery. The discussions have already begun with his entourage. The Portuguese coach is very interested. In case of agreement, Arsenal will have to compensate the Wolves.”

Bouhafsi reports that Nuno remains interested in taking the job at the Emirates Stadium, despite dodging the questions related to it during recent press conferences. The Gunners, however, will have to pay Wolves a compensation fee if they are to release him from his contract.

Arsenal next face Norwich City in the Premier League and are looking to end a winless run of seven games across all competitions.