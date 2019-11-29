Solskjaer hopes ‘world-class’ Pogba could be ready for Spurs clash

Paul Pogba is nearly back to fitness and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to see him back in early December.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks the return of Paul Pogba will be like a new signing for Manchester United and hopes the midfielder could be ready to face Tottenham.

France star Pogba has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury that required him to wear a cast and then a protective boot.

The former Juventus midfielder has spent time in Dubai undergoing warm-weather training to help his recovery, having played just six times in all competitions for United this season.

Solskjaer is excited to have the “world-class” Pogba back at his disposal and, while Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa will come too soon, the United manager would not rule out the prospect of having the player back to face former boss Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side next Wednesday.

“Paul is stepping up his recovery and let’s see how soon he’ll be match-fit and available,” Solskjaer said following a youthful United side’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana on Thursday.

“He’ll be like a new signing for us. He’s not really been able to play for us and, when we get him back, it’ll be like a new world-class signing and world-class midfielder.

“We want him back as soon as possible. Sunday? No. Spurs? I can’t say now as I’ve not been home and seen him. Let’s see where he’s at when he comes back and he starts training with us.

“Nobody can doubt his professionalism, his willingness or desire to play football. He’s a footballer and one of the best midfielders in the world. It will be like a new signing before the transfer window opens.

“Of course, we have missed him when he’s been away but some of the players, Scott [McTominay] and Fred, have taken up that challenge and done well.”

Solskjaer also hopes to see McTominay back to fitness in the coming days following an ankle injury.

“We hope Scotty will be back as soon as possible, but he’s also back home and I’ve not see him,” Solskjaer added.

“Maybe [he can face] Spurs, but hopefully [he will be back on] Sunday.”