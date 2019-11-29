BREAKING: Arsenal sack head coach Unai Emery after poor run

Arsenal Football Club have sacked head coach Unai Emery following a disappointing spell which saw them go winless in seven games across all competitions. The Spaniard, who took charge of the team before the 2018/19 season, leaves after eighteen months. Freddie Ljungberg has taken over as the interim manager.

Arsenal released the following statement:

The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and the owners, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, co-owner, co-owner Josh Kroenke thanked Emery for his services.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success,” he said.

Emery leaves Arsenal after their latest defeat in the UEFA Europa League, as they were beaten two-one by Eintracht Frankfurt.