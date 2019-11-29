Reports: Arsenal set to sack Unai Emery today; club great to take charge on temporary basis

Unai Emery has been widely criticized for his role in Arsenal’s decline this season, with the Gunners currently winless in seven games across all competitions. As a result, the club hierarchy has decided to take action and could relieve the Spaniard from his duties as early as today, November 29.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal are set to part ways with head coach Unai Emery today, November 29. The Spaniard will be released following a winless run of seven matches across the Premier League, the Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.

The Athletic also reports that club great and current first-team assistant coach, Freddie Ljungberg, could take charge of the team on a temporary basis, while they continue their hunt for a replacement. Manchester City assistant coach, Mikel Arteta, and ex-Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, are the names the Gunners have been linked to in recent weeks.

Emery took charge of Arsenal prior to the 2018/19 season, replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger, who stepped down after twenty-two years in charge. In his first season at the club, Emery led the North London side to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the UEFA Europa League, which they lost to rivals Chelsea by four goals to one.

A disastrous start to the 2019/20 season saw the club slip to the eighth position in the league. They lost their most recent match, a European tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, by a scoreline of two-one.