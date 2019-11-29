Mauricio Pochettino sends out first statement after being sacked as Tottenham boss

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur last week and replaced by Jose Mourinho at the helm, and the Argentine has now sent out his first statement since his departure from the North London club.

In a statement released by the LMA, Pochettino has thanked the club’s board for being given a chance to represent Spurs, and even had a special message for the fans of the Premier League giants.

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history.

“I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

“I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success.

“Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino dives straight into football management again, with several clubs reportedly keeping an eye on the man who led Spurs to the Champions League final earlier this year.