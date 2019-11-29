Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal injures toe running into table

Sofiane Boufal is a doubt for Southampton’s crunch Watford clash, having injured his toe running into his kitchen table.
There appears no sign of Southampton’s luck changing after winger Sofiane Boufal suffered a bizarre injury in his own home.
The Saints are embroiled in a relegation battle and were humiliatingly thrashed 9-0 by Leicester City last month, a record Premier League home defeat.
Even improved performances in recent weeks have not been rewarded with victories, as Arsenal snatched a scarcely deserved 2-2 draw last weekend.
Nineteenth-placed Southampton now head into a crucial meeting with basement side Watford with Boufal’s involvement in doubt, having run into a kitchen table.
“[Boufal] couldn’t train for three days now and [his toe] is still a bit swollen,” boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told a news conference. “He hit his toe on the table at home.
Stuart Armstrong and @sosoboufal19 are both doubts for this weekend’s #PL action, the manager has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/f6GmKPFWyO
Boufal has appeared in 10 Premier League matches this season, starting four times, but has failed to find the net.