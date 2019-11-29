Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal injures toe running into table

Sofiane Boufal is a doubt for Southampton’s crunch Watford clash, having injured his toe running into his kitchen table.

There appears no sign of Southampton’s luck changing after winger Sofiane Boufal suffered a bizarre injury in his own home.

The Saints are embroiled in a relegation battle and were humiliatingly thrashed 9-0 by Leicester City last month, a record Premier League home defeat.

Even improved performances in recent weeks have not been rewarded with victories, as Arsenal snatched a scarcely deserved 2-2 draw last weekend.

Nineteenth-placed Southampton now head into a crucial meeting with basement side Watford with Boufal’s involvement in doubt, having run into a kitchen table.

“[Boufal] couldn’t train for three days now and [his toe] is still a bit swollen,” boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told a news conference. “He hit his toe on the table at home.

Stuart Armstrong and @sosoboufal19 are both doubts for this weekend’s #PL action, the manager has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/f6GmKPFWyO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 28, 2019

“He ran into the kitchen and hit it on the table, something like that. It will be difficult for the weekend.”

Boufal has appeared in 10 Premier League matches this season, starting four times, but has failed to find the net.