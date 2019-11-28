Unai Emery provides update on his status as Arsenal manager amid heavy pressure

Unai Emery has opened up about Arsenal’s poor run of form in the Premier League, as well as given an update on his own status as the club’s manager amid heavy pressure from fans that he should be sacked.

The Gunners have failed to win in any of their five previous Premier League games, and need a win against Eintracht Frankfurt to qualify for the UEFA Europa League (UEL) knockout stages.

“The club is supporting me. I feel the club is responsible in that area. I really appreciate that a lot,” he said, per Sky Sports.

“I feel strong with that support and I know my responsibility is to come back and change the situation.

Emery insists the club still ‘supports him every day’ after Arsenal draw Southampton

“We need to recover the confidence, I need to achieve good balance, and we need to be more compact.

“We have very good players but now they are playing without confidence sometimes in the matches.

“I am feeling responsible for my work. I know we need to improve. When I lost, I am not feeling well,” he went on.

“I am feeling that responsibility to come back, the responsibility to analyse, and to work and improve to achieve our performance.

“In my work, I enjoy it. Every day I enjoy it. The players and the preparation I enjoy because I love that work.”