Newcastle United dealt fresh Matt Ritchie injury blow

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie is set to be out until January after undergoing a second ankle operation.

Ritchie, 30, was injured after a challenge by Hamza Choudhury during an EFL Cup game against Leicester City in August.

The Scotland international has not featured for the Magpies since and, having initially had surgery in October, required a further procedure.

A club statement read: “The 30-year-old will continue his rehabilitation on Tyneside and is expected to return to action in January 2020.”

Steve Bruce had acknowledged after Monday’s loss to Aston Villa that Ritchie was “not near fitness at the moment” after suffering a number of setbacks on the recovery trail.

While news of Ritchie’s prolonged absence comes as a blow, the Magpies will at least welcome Sean Longstaff back for Saturday’s Premier League game against champions Manchester City following a three-match ban.