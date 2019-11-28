Premier League manager dismisses Arsenal links as search for Unai Emery’s replacement continues

Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s job is the talk of the town for now and multiple reports have claimed that the North London side are on the lookout for a potential replacement for the Spanish tactician. Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly Gunners’ number one target to replace Emery but the Portuguese has dismissed all those rumours.

While talking to the media ahead of Wolves’ UEFA Europa League encounter against Braga, Nuno refused to comment on reports linking him with the Arsenal job by claiming he doesn’t talk about ‘things that are not real’. He added that these links are not a distraction for him.

“I think you know me well enough and you know that I’m not going to answer about that. I will never mention an issue that’s not a reality. Mainly because the job has a manager in it. It would be disrespectful,” he said.

“I think we are doing OK. It requires a lot of work and every day is a chance to improve and this is what we want to do all together. [The links] are not a distraction. You know me. I don’t talk about ifs, I don’t talk about possibilities, I don’t talk about things that are not real,” Nuno added.