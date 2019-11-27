Unai Emery forced to cancel University appearance because of Arsenal sack calls

Unai Emery is in a difficult position as things stand. Arsenal appear to be going nowhere in the Premier League table, confidence is at an all-time low, and the dreaded sack seems just around the corner.

To make matters worse, an appearance for the Spaniard scheduled at the University Campus of Football Business (UCFB) in Wembley had to be cancelled because of the negative reaction fans had towards the Arsenal boss.

The Gunners have struggled this season under Emery, winning just two of their last eleven games in the Premier League, and his managerial ‘masterclass’ talk has now been called off due to calls for him to be sacked as club manager.

Emery insists the club still ‘supports him every day’ after Arsenal draw Southampton

“It is with much regret that we can no longer present Unai Emery to UCFB students this Friday,” a leaked message said on social media.

“We have noticed that there have been a number of negative comments aimed at Mr Emery when the guest appearance was initially announced.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all students of the digital footprint that you create, which could impact you throughout your career within the football and sports industry.

“Please be mindful of this when interacting with UCFB guests, partners and fellow industry professionals.”