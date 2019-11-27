In a recent interview, Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand explained that Jose Mourinho may have been sacked by the Red Devils last year, due to his negative outlook towards the end of his tenure at the club.

“When I first saw Mourinho he was at a rival club [Chelsea] but I loved watching him on TV, in his press conferences you would tune in and it was box office,” Ferdinand said in an interview with BT Sport.

“You loved hearing him speak. Before and after games he was insightful, and there was a spark about him.”

“Then all of a sudden it has changed to being very miserable, downbeat and grumpy.”

“Players feed off a manager’s charisma and how they promote themselves in public. I just thought he was very negative in the way his body language was at the end,” he explained.

“The Special One” joined Manchester United in 2016 and helped the club win the Europa League and EFL Cup in his first season with them.

However, from then on, his fortune went downhill and he was eventually sacked midway through the 2018-19 campaign. He then went on to take a sabbatical that lasted nearly a year, before joining Tottenham Hotspur as their new head coach, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.