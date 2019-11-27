Rumoured Manchester United shirt sponsors deny reports of world-record £70million-a-year deal

Amidst rumours that Haier Group, a multinational consumer electronics company based in China would be the next shirt sponsors of Manchester United, the company itself released an official statement denying the rumours.

On Tuesday, it was widely reported that Haier have agreed to world-record £70million-a-year deal to become Manchester United’s new shirt sponsors, after American car giants Chevrolet reportedly chose not to extend their deal which is due to expire in 2021.

Haier’s statement dated Wednesday, 27th November, read:

“To clarify, Haier Group have not contacted Manchester United, and contrary to reports by the UK media, we have no agreement with them on any sponsorship deals.”

“Haier is a Chinese company with a global footprint.”

“We support Chinese youth sports development, having already made contributions to 305 primary schools to that end, and sponsored several other key sporting events in China, such as the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the Qingdao Marathon, and the World Aquatic Championships. We will continue to focus on our corporate social responsibility projects.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have scored just 17 points from first 13 Premier League matches so far this season, and are currently at the ninth spot on the league table.

Despite so, the Red Devils are still considered a “big commercial attraction” according to Mirror.

“United’s sponsorship process has become an industry benchmark,” an industry source told The Sun. “Their shirt is one of the most valuable assets in world sport.”