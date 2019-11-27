Premier League giants beat Real Madrid, Barcelona to become most valuable football club

Premier League giants Manchester City have become the most valuable football club in the world, after US-based investment firm Silver Lake agreed to buy about 10% of their ownership group for £389million.

This is according to The Athletic who claims that City’s latest business deal would increase the value of City Football Group (CFG, which is comprised of the Premier League champions and six satellite clubs) to a total of £3.74 billion.

As a result, CFG will hence also rise to the top of the global rich list ahead of the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and City’s local rivals Manchester United.

Silver Lake and CFG official announced the deal on Wednesday, 27th November.

“We and Silver Lake share the strong belief in the opportunities being presented by the convergence of entertainment, sports and technology,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the Chairman of the CFG said in an official statement.

In case you did not know, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a billionaire businessman and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, bought Manchester City in 2008, and since then, he has spent boatloads of cash to turn the club into a global force in football.

Needless to say, his efforts have not gone to waste, as the Sky Blues under their manager Pep Guardiola, lifted the Premier League in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 and is looking for a hat-trick of league titles this season.

