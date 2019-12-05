Jose Mourinho reveals he warned Tottenham players against one Manchester United star

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he warned his players against Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of their Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Mourinho’s former club won the encounter 2-1 to hand the Portuguese his first defeat as Spurs manager.

Talking to the media after the match, Mourinho revealed the reason behind the team’s loss and highlighted how he had warned the Spurs players against some of their players including McTominay and Marcus Rashford. He even added that his side have failed to start their matches strongly, which hurt them in the game against United.

“They had more emotion than us,” the former Chelsea manager said after the game. “You see for example, McTominay’s performance, the globality of his performance, he was dominant. He was dominant.

“Even in the previous three matches where we won we didn’t start well. The team is not starting matches well, they are finding it a little bit difficult to find the intensity and the aggression of the game.

“I told them about Old Trafford, I told them about some of their players. Like for example, McTominay the way they immediately show aggression in the beginning of the game. Rashford even going to press the keeper. This kind of attitude that shows initially intensity. But we were not in the game in the beginning.

“Then after that we had the ball, we played, we score, we could create even more. In the second half I thought clearly we could come to the game and be in control of it like we finished the first half, we concede a goal that is impossible to concede.

“It’s a throw-in, we were sleeping, the throw-in is done and we have no control, then of course what happened inside the box is a consequence of everything that came from the throw-in,” he added.