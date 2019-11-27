Reports: Arsenal identify Premier League manager as surprise replacement for Unai Emery

Arsenal’s season has gone from bad to worse with every passing week and multiple reports are now claiming that manager Unai Emery will get the sack any time now. Quite a few names have been linked with the Arsenal job including the likes of Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri but it seems that they have now turned their attention towards a Premier League manager.

According to reports in Daily Mail, the North London side have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Emery. The Portuguese tactician has been more than impressive for Wolves ever since they made the step up to the Premier League and led them to a seventh-placed finish last season.

Though Europa League reservation were thought to have an adverse effect on their current season, they are still going strong on the fifth spot in the league table and are set to qualify for the next round of Europa League. The report claims that Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has a good relationship with the Wolves’ manager’s agent Jorge Mendes, which has worked in Nuno’s favour.

It remains to be seen whether Emery is given the sack before Arsenal’s next encounter or if they are willing to give the Spanish tactician some more time.