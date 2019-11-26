Reports say Arsenal fear losing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under Emery

Unai Emery staying at Arsenal could reportedly lead to Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club.

Keeping faith with the under-fire Unai Emery could have serious ramifications for Arsenal.

According to reports, club chiefs fear key players will question their long-term futures if Emery remains in charge.

Two star attackers are already said to be stalling on new deals with Arsenal sliding down the Premier League.

TOP STORY – GUNNERS FEAR EXODUS

Arsenal are at risk of losing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper reports the pair have shown little interest in signing contract extensions as a direct consequence of poor results and concerns over Emery’s “conservative” methods.

Arsenal have failed to win any of their past six games in all competitions and are facing the prospect of another season outside the Champions League, a problem for the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang.

– Marco Silva‘s position at Everton is in peril but he could remain in charge until after the Merseyside derby on December 4, according to the Daily Mail. The Toffees lie 16th in the Premier League following a 2-0 home loss to Norwich City.

– Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores is likewise feeling the pinch. The Telegraph reports the Spaniard is “on the brink” of becoming the club’s second managerial casualty of the season.

– Manchester United are set to trigger a 12-month extension to Timothy Fosu-Mensah‘s contract, claims The Sun. The Dutch defender is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

– New MLS franchise Inter Miami are discussing the possibility of making Patrick Vieira their inaugural head coach, says CBS Sports reporter Roger Gonzalez. Vieira is currently in charge of Ligue 1 club Nice.

– Serie A side Roma are tracking Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The French midfielder scored a vital Europa League goal against Lazio earlier this month and could be the subject of a January transfer bid from their Serie A rivals.