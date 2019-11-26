Gary Neville highlights what Manchester United & Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need in January transfer window

Manchester United legend and currently a pundit with Sky Sports, Gary Neville has highlighted exactly what the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need in the summer transfer window to turn things around. United are currently struggling on the ninth spot in the Premier League table and are in desperate need of saving.

While discussing the upcoming January transfer window and United’s current form, Neville claimed that Solskjaer should try and sign two to three experienced players in the winter market to help the young players mature faster. He added that United have a decent line up of good young players but they need some experienced players around them.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to go and spend the club’s money in January for himself,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“He has to spend on two or three experienced players, he must demand it. Those young lads, he’s not going to be there to see the fruits of the labour he’s putting in the foundations that he’s laying.

“There’s a lot of good, young players out on that pitch that I enjoy watching but unless they get experienced players around them, they’ll not see the standard and won’t see the maturity.”