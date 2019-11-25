Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has claimed that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a huge tactical mistake by starting Phil Jones in a back three during the disappointing 3-3 draw against Sheffield United on Sunday.

“Remember what Sir Alex Ferguson said about Phil Jones in 2013? ‘The way he is looking, he could be our best-ever player,’ the then Manchester United manager said of Jones, who was 21,” Keown wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

“Fast forward six years and he is getting hooked at half-time by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His career has certainly not gone the way Ferguson hoped. Had the Scot been in charge on Sunday, you wonder whether he would have hauled him off after 15 minutes,” he further added.

“Jones always looked problematic in that back-line, then he was at fault for the opening goal. Instead of pumping the ball into row Z – like he should have done – he allowed Lys Mousset to take it off him.”

“No defender should let that happen or even take the chance. Maybe there was a hint of a foul, but Jones needed to be more dominant, more assertive, more clever.”

“I’m surprised Solskjaer opted for three at the back in the first place. Maybe he wanted to match up with the hosts, but it only created confusion,” Keown explained, before concluding:

“The man he shoehorned into the team made a mistake and it left United chasing the game. I saw a different side in the second half and the kids salvaged something for Solskjaer.”