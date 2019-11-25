Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United or Real Madrid based on who approaches him earlier, following his sacking at North London.

This is according to the claims made by Express, who says that Manchester United and Real Madrid have emerged as “potential destinations” for Pochettino, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane currently occupying the managerial role in both clubs respectively.

It was during last week that the Argentine got sacked by Tottenham Hotspur, after a string of dismal results in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Spurs’ Chairman Daniel Levy waited until the end of the recently-concluded international break to implement his sacking decision on Pochettino – and shortly afterwards, he also appointed former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach.

Meanwhile, The Sun also reports that Pochettino is willing to wait to land a role at either United or Madrid. According to the English news agency, the Red Devils’ interest in the 47-year-old has already been well-documented, with the club eyeing his appointment twice in the past.

It has been understood that Real Madrid have also “admired” him in the past, but as of now, they are keen to succeed under their current manager Zinedine Zidane who has already helped them reach the second place in the La Liga table this season.