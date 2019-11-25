While speaking after their disappointing 3-3 draw in the Premier League against Sheffield United on Sunday, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slammed his players and questioned their desire to win matches.

“I was angry, disappointed, you had to wake them up,” the Norwegian said, before adding:

“You had to do something about it. I could have changed every player at half-time, apart from the keeper.”

“It wasn’t about tactics. It was about the desire first half, getting first to the ball, tackling, winning challenges. Sometimes tactics go out of the window.”

“You have to earn the right to win a game and we didn’t have any right to win the game after 70 minutes. We were nowhere near a Manchester United team.”

And upon asked how worried he was about a perceived lack of hunger among the various Manchester United stars, Solskjaer replied: “It’s not about a lack of desire (per se)… maybe it is that confidence in themselves.”

“I don’t doubt them wanting to win but sometimes young players don’t know how to win challenges like this. We’ve learned a lot today – I’m sure they have. Release the fear, play with belief and confidence,” he concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.