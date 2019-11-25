Manchester United’s slow start to the season continued as they drew against Sheffield United in the Premier League. The Red Devils came back from two goals down to lead three-two, before throwing away their lead in the final minutes of the match. Club great Gary Neville criticized the forwards for their display.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was extremely critical of the team’s front-three during their draw against Sheffield United. The Englishman criticized the likes of Daniel James, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford for their lack of movement and stated that Sheffield boss Chris Wilder would not swap them with his current strikers.

“The lack of movement from Martial, Rashford and James is a joke,” Neville said on Sky Sports. (via Goal)

“It really is an absolute joke. All game. Nothing at all from them. Manchester United’s midfield is poor but you expect better from that front three. If you asked Chris Wilder to swap McGoldrick and Mousset for Martial and Rashford, he would say no.”

Furthermore, the former Red Devil was critical of their defensive work as well, as United conceded a late goal to draw the match.

“If ever a goal had been coming… the warning signs were there,” Neville said.

“[Harry] Maguire and Jones, they can’t handle the running of Mousset and [David] McGoldrick in behind them.

“It’s agricultural, it’s a channel ball, the easiest ball in the world for a centre-back to deal with and Phil Jones doesn’t deal with it. Sheffield United get their just rewards. There’s a little bit of good fortune at the end. Jones just has a look over his shoulder and in that moment he loses control of the duel and Sheffield United, look at them – four of them in the box!”

Things don’t get any easier for Manchester United from here on as they face Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester City in their next three league games. The Red Devils are currently on track to record their worst-ever Premier League tally.