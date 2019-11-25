Reports: Arsenal board loses patience with Unai Emery; two replacements lined up

Arsenal continued their winless streak under Unai Emery as they dropped points for the fifth match running. The Gunners only just managed to draw their latest match against relegation-threatened Southampton, prompting the board to take actions. As reports say, two replacements have been lined up.

According to a report by The Times, Arsenal board has lost patience with Unai Emery after a string of bad performances. The Gunners are winless in five in the Premier League and are currently eighth in the table, behind Wolves, Sheffield United, and Burnley.

The report claims that the Arsenal board were determined to stick with Emery until the end of the season initially. However, their position changed after witnessing another dour draw against a relegation-threatened side and was enhanced by fan anger.

As such, the Gunners have started lining up Emery’s replacements. Two names are on the list currently – Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri. While the former is currently assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the latter is on a sabbatical.

Arsenal did approach Arteta prior to appointing Emery but were rebuffed in their approach. During this period, the Spaniard’s position at Manchester City has become stronger following back-to-back title wins. Allegri, meanwhile, has also been linked with the Gunners in the past. The ex-Juventus manager is currently without a job, having left the Bianconeri at the end of the previous season.