Fans make ‘#OleOut’ trend on Twitter after Manchester United’s latest setback

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United dropped more points versus Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Red Devils came back from two goals down to lead three-two before surrendering a goal in the final minutes. Fans were displeased and voiced their anger on social media.

Manchester United dropped points for the ninth time this season, as they drew their latest Premier League match against Sheffield United away from home.

The Red Devils trailed by two by the fifty-second minute but turned the tie upside down by scoring three goals in seven minutes. Academy products Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood nabbed their first league goals while Marcus Rashford scored yet again. However, amid controversy, they lost their lead in the final moments of the match, as Oli McBurnie scored from close range.

The draw left them ninth in the table and fans vented their anger on Solskjaer out on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Mans laughing coz he just saved Ole’s job for another week😂😂 #OleOut pic.twitter.com/OflBFBpf31 — mudu (@mudu_dii) November 24, 2019

#OleOut this coward was happy as Larry with the draw after taking off his striker for a defender with 10 mins to go while attacking Sheffield United when they were down pic.twitter.com/0mbhDkwE2r — WOODWARD GLAZERS OUT #GlazersOut (@MOYESOUT4EVER) November 24, 2019

This clown manages Manchester United Football Club btw #OleOut pic.twitter.com/cgFYFSZvgb — oh (@DrippyMartial) November 24, 2019

How would u loan out Smalling then leave phil Jones in the team WTF #OleOut #SHUMUN pic.twitter.com/uxQj3mWjo6 — OLUWA BIGMEECH (@OluwaBigmeech) November 24, 2019

José Mourinho was criticized for parking the bus against top teams. Meanwhile the Norwegian PE teacher is parking the bus for Championship sides and then he’s still loved by many. #OLEOUT — 🔰 GlazersOut 🔰 (@Alajooo10) November 24, 2019

Ole out here making a newly promoted club Sheffield look like prime Barcelona 😭

#OleOut — ` (@jamrick_) November 24, 2019

Stern tests await Manchester United in the coming weeks, with pressure continuing to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Reds will face Aston Villa next, before inviting Jose Mourinho back to Old Trafford with his new side, Tottenham Hotspur. Three days after that, they will visit their neighbours Manchester City for the first Manchester derby of the season.