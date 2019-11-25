Premier League |

Fans make ‘#OleOut’ trend on Twitter after Manchester United’s latest setback

The pressure continued to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United dropped more points versus Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Red Devils came back from two goals down to lead three-two before surrendering a goal in the final minutes. Fans were displeased and voiced their anger on social media. 

Manchester United dropped points for the ninth time this season, as they drew their latest Premier League match against Sheffield United away from home.

The Red Devils trailed by two by the fifty-second minute but turned the tie upside down by scoring three goals in seven minutes. Academy products Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood nabbed their first league goals while Marcus Rashford scored yet again. However, amid controversy, they lost their lead in the final moments of the match, as Oli McBurnie scored from close range.

The draw left them ninth in the table and fans vented their anger on Solskjaer out on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Stern tests await Manchester United in the coming weeks, with pressure continuing to mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Reds will face Aston Villa next, before inviting Jose Mourinho back to Old Trafford with his new side, Tottenham Hotspur. Three days after that, they will visit their neighbours Manchester City for the first Manchester derby of the season.

