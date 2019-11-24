Manchester United vs Sheffield United lineups, starting XI announced

A little more than an hour ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sheffield United, both teams named their lineups and starting XI – and as we expected, both teams have not packed many surprises.

Take a look at Manchester United’s lineup and starting XI right here:

🚨 Did someone say team news? Here's our starting line-up to face Sheffield United 👇#MUFC #SHUMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2019

And the following is Sheffield United’s lineup and starting XI:

Manager Chris Wilder has made two enforced changes to his side for Today's visit of Manchester United.



Goalkeeper Simon Moore will make his Premier League debut while Phil Jagielka makes his first league start of the season.#SHUMUN 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 24, 2019

Currently placed at the tenth spot on the Premier League table with 16 points from 12 matches (four wins, four draws, four losses), Manchester United will be promoted to the fifth place if they are able to leave the Bramall Lane with a win.

On the other hand, a draw would help them reach the ninth place, right above Tottenham Hotspur – and a loss would push them further downward, to the eleventh place.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are at the eighth place on the league table at the moment, with 17 points from 12 matches. A win will help them enter the Premier League top-five, while a draw would help them reach the sixth place and a defeat would push them downward, to the ninth place.

As mentioned earlier, the match is being held at the Bramall Lane – and hence, Manchester United’s shaky form in recent away games could help Chris Wilder and his team register a shock victory against them.