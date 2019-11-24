We hope to see an evenly-fought contest as Manchester United take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday – but both teams’ wage bills prove that they are quite different from each other.

As per Daily Mail, Manchester United have such a huge wage bill that the wages they pay their on-loan star Alexis Sanchez, is more than the wage bill dedicated to Sheffield United’s entire squad.

Despite finishing sixth last season and sitting at eighth place in the table right now during their ongoing 2019-20 campaign, Manchester United have the highest wage bill in the Premier League – at £171million.

And quite shockingly, United are paying Sanchez (on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan and currently injured) more than Sheffield United are paying their entire squad.

Inter Milan are paying around £4.5million of the Chilean attacker’s £21million annual salary. This means that the Red Devils are paying the rest, which amounts up to £16.5million.

By contrast, Sheffield United has an annual wage bill of £14million, which is the lowest in the Premier League this season.

This means that Manchester United can pay the wages of all of Sheffield United’s players from their own budget, and still have close to £2.5million remaining, if it means they can offload just Sanchez.

Easily the biggest financial mismatch that we have seen in a long time.