UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe reveals why he won’t buy Manchester United

United Kingdom’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he will not buy Premier League giants Manchester United from their current owners the Glazers.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Ratcliffe said that he believes the club have “lost the plot” after poor investments on both players and managers.

“They [Manchester United] are in quite a big pickle as a business,” he said, before adding:

“They haven’t got the manager selection right, haven’t bought well. They have been the dumb money, which you see with players like Fred.”

“We won’t look elsewhere until we have had a good run here [at OGC Nice, the Ligue 1 club he bought earlier this year]. We need to find out how to be successful before you ever want to write a big cheque. It’s quite difficult.”

“Manchester United have spent an immense amount since Sir Alex Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest,” Sir Ratcliffe explained further.

“We have a different approach here [at Nice] to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grassroots, trying to locate young talent.”

“Some clubs seem to have an ability to do that, Southampton, Lille. United have done it really poorly. They have lost the plot there somehow.”

Quotes via Daily Mail.