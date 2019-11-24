It has been reported that Roberto Martinez, the current head coach of the Belgium national team, was interested in the management role that was available at Tottenham Hotspur – before they appointed Jose Mourinho.

Daily Star claims that Roberto Martinez was ready to “dump” Belgium for Tottenham – before Mourinho landed the job. The ex-Everton boss was among the names under consideration at the North London outfit, after chairman Daniel Levy decided to sack the former manager Mauricio Pochettino over the international break.

Martinez, who has been the coach of Belgium since August 2016, has so far done a great job with the team that includes the likes of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and are currently one of the major favourites to win the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup next summer.

And according to Daily Star, as the pressure mounted on Pochettino during his last few weeks as Tottenham boss, the North Londoners were made aware of Martinez’s interest in the job, if it were it to become available.

It has also been understood that Chairman Levy is an admirer of the ex-Wigan and Swansea manager – however, the two parties could never hold formal talks with each other.