Reports: Manchester United to reveal new first-team squad member in line-up against Sheffield United

According to reports, Manchester United could introduce a new first-team member in their squad, ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

It is Manchester Evening News who claims that Dylan Levitt, a midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United’s Under-23 team, is likely to get promoted to the senior team on Sunday, as Paul Pogba is injured, Scott McTominay is sidelined and Nemanja Matic is not fully fit to make it into the playing squad against Sheffield United.

Levitt – a former Manchester United youth player – was promoted to the Under-18 team of the club in July 2018, and a year later, he was further promoted to the Under-23 team. He has made a total of 62 appearances for the Red Devils’ junior teams so far, and has also scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made 10 appearances so far, scoring thrice and recording four assists as well.

The 19-year-old was also on the Wales bench during the recently-concluded international break, and Manchester Evening News claims that it is only a matter of time until he makes it to a matchday squad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The English news agency further adds that Solskjaer may be forced to play Matic on Sunday, due to the lack of enough options in the team’s midfield.