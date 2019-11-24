Jose Mourinho appears to take aim at Mauricio Pochettino after first Tottenham win

Jose Mourinho led Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 win in his first game in charge of the North London side on Saturday, and in the aftermath, made some interesting comments.

Mourinho talked about how he managed to get the best out of Dele Alli, who struggled to perform for much of 2019 under previous boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’m happy with anyone, but if you ask me if I’m happy with Dele, yes,” he said on BT Sport.

“I spent a few minutes with him in training and in our social life outside the pitch, and we were speaking the best Dele has to be back.

‘It was the old Dele Alli’ – Mourinho

“He’s too good to not be in the national team, not to be an important player for Spurs, not to be one of the best players in the world.

“He has to develop, start from now without injuries hopefully and with some stability from a tactical point of view. He’s a fantastic player and he showed it today.”

Innocent as the comments above may sound, nothing is really as it seems when it comes to Jose Mourinho, and it is likely that he considered Pochettino’s man management of Alli a bit suspect, resulting in the sudden slump in form for the England International.