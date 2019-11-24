Reports: Raheem Sterling will sign new Manchester City contract on one condition

Manchester City beat Chelsea 2-1 to stay alive in the Premier League title race, and one of their top players has reportedly shown a lot of support for current manager Pep Guardiola.

The Sun is reporting that Raheem Sterling will choose to sign a new contract at the Sky Blues only if Guardiola extends his own tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

The report says that Sterling could be set for a stellar £450,000-per-week new contract at City, and is offered to sign a new contract just 12 months after he signed an extension – but there are still no assurances.

The attacking player wants his manager Guardiola to stay, presumably because of the success the duo have managed to attain in a short period of time in Manchester, and continue to aim for even more this season.

Pep Guardiola currently has 18 months left on his Manchester City contract, but has been linked with several clubs, though he continues to maintain that City is his home.

Pep Guardiola insists he wants to stay at Man City and denies rumours that he’ll resign

Just like his boss, Sterling is in high demand in the transfer market as well, and continues to be linked with many top European teams, with Real Madrid also in the running to sign the England International.

How this story plays out should be interesting to say the least.