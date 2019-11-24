Roy Keane reveals which team deserved to win between Manchester City and Chelsea

Manchester City got back to winning ways in front of their fans at the Etihad Stadium, picking up a 2-1 victory over a very game Chelsea side on Saturday.

After the game, Manchester United legend Roy Keane delivered his verdict on the match, and noted that City “responded like Champions”, after suffering a setback against Liverpool at Anfield last time out.

“Manchester City responded like champions today. They weren’t quite at their best but they punished Chelsea for their mistakes and they deserved to win. We saw the quality they have, even with their problems,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Ultimately it’s what you do with the possession, and I think Chelsea didn’t quite do enough. Frank (Lampard) will be pleased, they didn’t park the bus and they had a go, but they were punished and that’s what the really good teams do.

“Pep (Guardiola) would’ve wanted a reaction from the game a couple of weeks ago. They’ve got quality and vast experience and a brilliant coach. I still think he’s hurt by that game, there was always going to be a reaction and when they got the equaliser there was no doubt for me they were going to go on and win.”