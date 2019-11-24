Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showers praise on Manchester United star amid criticism

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in support of Fred after the Brazilian faced a lot of criticism from certain sections of fans, as well as pundits for a series of average performances.

Solskjaer revealed in a press conference ahead of United’s game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane that Fred has improved and is adjusting well to life in a different country.

“First of all, the price tag, that is none of Fred’s concerns and it shouldn’t be because that is just how football has gone. The prices nowadays, you think “hmm” but the market today is different to what it was. That shouldn’t be on Fred, that should be on us,” Solskjaer said.

“For me, Fred came in, he did well to start with. Then he hit a difficult period. Then when I came in he found it hard, then he had a very good period. And now he is having a very good period again. He is showing what we see in him. He is more confident. He believes in himself.

“He has come to a new country, the biggest club in the world, he is learning the language. He is speaking good English now, I don’t have to..speak..very..slowly to him when we talk to him now.

“He does have both creativity and tenacity. He is a good ball winner,” Solskjaer continued.

“He reminds me of a Norwegian player called Erik Mykland who I played with. He was unbelievable, he was little but he was so quick. He wins the ball and plays the ball forward, that was his type of football.

“Of course when it becomes a real fight up in the air, that is not Fred’s game but Fred has shown in the last few games what his strengths are.”