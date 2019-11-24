Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United plans for January transfer window

Manchester United take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday with a chance to inch closer to the top four in the Premier League, but their push forward will be dependent on their ability to spend well during the January transfer window.

Ahead of the Premier League game, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the club’s plans to invest in the squad come January, and admitted that the players they want might not be available so quickly.

“It is not about ‘x’ amount of money it is about who do we think will be good for the club in the long-term, not just three or four months,” Solskjaer said.

“Probably not because that is the thing it is in January,” he went on.

“Not many clubs want to sell players that they would otherwise want to keep in January.

“Maybe one or two could be a loan deal but that is not a big money thing, it is just to help the team. But we are getting players back and what we are looking at what can be available for us.”

United signed Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window, but injuries have left the Red Devils’ squad seriously depleted in certain areas.