Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur held on to claim a 3-2 victory in his first game in charge – and FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Alli back in the team

Mourinho’s first impression on Alli was clever. The Portuguese’s quip where he asks the youngster if he’s Dele or his brother went viral over the past couple of days. After the game, Alli can say that he is the real deal at Tottenham. Taking the ball before going on to pick Son Hueng-Min for the first goal was smart but what he did for the second goal was pure invention. Mourinho gushed as to how Alli is too good not to be amongst the best post-match and on this evidence, one cannot disagree.

2. First win in 5 for Tottenham, no wins in 7 for West Ham

Winless in 5, Spurs had to get a result at the Olympic Stadium. But so did West Ham, who themselves were without a win in 6 at kick-off. Contrasting fortunes awaited both. While Spurs fans were busy singing about Manuel Pellegrini’s sacking at 3-0, West Ham fans were dejected, to say the least. The last 20 minutes gave them hope, but it was far too little, far too late.

3. Pellegrini sacked?

Under heavy pressure, Pellegrini’s stock plummeted further as West Ham lost further ground in the relegation battle. He spoke about the need to focus pre-match but there was little of it shown from his team. He was brought in for Europe, but the quagmire in which West Ham find themselves now means this might well have been his final game in charge. Or have the last 20 minutes saved him for now?

4. Mourinho on his game

It was all smiles from Mourinho at the touchline, who has indeed missed being away. There were the theatrics – a dash for the first goal, “you’re the man” to Dele Alli for his part in the second. A thumbs up for the fans at the final whistle and hugs for the players confirmed his charm appeal was well and truly on and on the evidence of this game – the Premier League has missed him just as bad.

However, at one stage, he did seem to go back to his old habits, as he took off Alli – who was arguably his best player on the pitch – as the scoreline read 3-0 in their favour. The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager then appeared to park the bus and fend off all West Ham attacks, but the plan backfired and they conceded twice. Typical Mourinho.

5. Tottenham for top 4?

If Tottenham are good enough for the title next season, surely they can make the top-4 in this one? The Londoners can only take it game by game from here on. Contract situations and their bad start make it a little harder, but based on the evidence from this game – they can certainly come close. Furthermore, if the likes of Alli and Kane get on board with their manager, his title prediction may not be too far off either.