Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts ahead of the not fully fit Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah is only fit enough to be named as a substitute for Premier League leaders Liverpool’s visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salah has been suffering from an ongoing ankle injury, which he appeared to aggravate in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Manchester City before the international break.

That kept him out of the most recent Egypt squad, with Jurgen Klopp choosing to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attack alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for the visit to Selhurst Park.

Left-back Andy Robertson has also been suffering from an ankle problem but is fit enough to be named in the starting XI.

Palace, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that lost 2-0 to Chelsea a fortnight ago.