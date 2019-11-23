Sir Alex Ferguson has finally broken his silence on Manchester United’s ongoing run of poor form, admitting that United are indeed going through a “challenging” spell under their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Upon asked what the future holds for Manchester United, Ferguson told their official website: “Well, we’ve got a great structure at the club.”

“We’ve got a lot of good young players coming through, that’s never changed.”

“There’s always that challenge, and what’s happening at the moment is a challenge, but with a bit of luck – and a bit of perseverance – we’ll sort it out.”

“The young players at United are doing well. It’s a good set up at Manchester United,” he further added, before concluding:

“For any young kid going there, it’s a great club to go to. And I think England are producing great young players who are representing their country and that can only be a good thing. Hopefully, Scotland can follow that!”

The Red Devils had a very poor start to the ongoing 2019-20 season and at one stage, they were at the 14th place on the Premier League table – just two points above the relegation zone.

Right now, they are at the eighth place, with 16 points from 12 matches, and will travel to the Bramall Lane to play against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Quotes via Metro.