Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho has claimed that he needs to “gain an understanding” of what is in Christian Eriksen’s “mind or heart”, after leaving him out of his first starting XI as their boss.

“The match today is very, very important but our future is also very important,” Mourinho told BT Sport‘s reporters before the Premier League game against West Ham United on Saturday.

He further added: “I need to understand really what is in Christian [Eriksen]’s mind or heart and we have to make the right decision for the club.”

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager also went on to explain what he expects from the game against West Ham.

“I think today is about a bit of everything,” he said, before adding:

“Motivation – I think they always had it. People think when results are bad it’s about motivation but they are professionals and they always try their best. Tactics – we have just a few little changes but I have not changed a lot just little things I think will help.”

“Today is important but our future is also very important. We are going to try and find some positions and dynamic which we have had a chance to work with Kane, Son and Moura. Today is about finding happiness,” Mourinho concluded.

Quotes via Mirror.