Premier League |

Fans praise Jose Mourinho as he drops out-of-favour Christian Eriksen in first game in charge at Tottenham Hotspur

Fans shower praise on Jose Mourinho as he drops out-of-favour Christian Eriksen in first game in charge at Tottenham Hotspur

On Saturday, Jose Mourinho made three changes to the Tottenham side ahead of his first match in charge as their head coach, against West Ham United in the Premier League. The biggest of those three changes is his decision to leave Christian Eriksen on the bench.

ALSO READ: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Line-ups announced: Jose Mourinho drops superstar in first game in charge

The Denmark international enjoyed a fairly good run of form during the recently-concluded international break, but his current contract with Tottenham is all set to expire at the end of the season.

Furthermore, he has also struggled to showcase his best form since admitting this summer that he wanted to leave the club.

Meanwhile, the fans of the club are elated at the fact that Eriksen got benched. Mourinho is nothing short of a hero for most of them right now.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

It has been widely reported that Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid are all keen on signing the former AFC Ajax midfielder, after he expressed his interest to leave the club this summer and reportedly refused to extend his contract.

What was Mourinho’s motive to bench Eriksen, is something that is yet to be made clear – but knowing him, one can expect him to address the situation to the press, soon.

Comments