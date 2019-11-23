On Saturday, Jose Mourinho made three changes to the Tottenham side ahead of his first match in charge as their head coach, against West Ham United in the Premier League. The biggest of those three changes is his decision to leave Christian Eriksen on the bench.

The Denmark international enjoyed a fairly good run of form during the recently-concluded international break, but his current contract with Tottenham is all set to expire at the end of the season.

Furthermore, he has also struggled to showcase his best form since admitting this summer that he wanted to leave the club.

Meanwhile, the fans of the club are elated at the fact that Eriksen got benched. Mourinho is nothing short of a hero for most of them right now.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Eriksen benched, love that. — Melvin (@MourinhoMagic_) November 23, 2019

COME ON YOU SPURSSSSS — Cenk (@ForzaYids) November 23, 2019

COYS LETS GET JOSE ERA UP AND RUNNING — Melvin (@MourinhoMagic_) November 23, 2019

Solid lineup 4-0 win incoming COYS pic.twitter.com/IfCgsbacqO — Niall🎄 (@NVero99) November 23, 2019

Best front three in the league — Han🔥⚡ (@MouraSonTHFC) November 23, 2019

COME ON JOSÉ MOURINHO'S TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR! pic.twitter.com/J4bJ8ilQE0 — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) November 23, 2019

Yessss finally all 3 of Lucas, Son and Kane!! #COYS — Sam Ramm (@SamRamm) November 23, 2019

Whoever the gaffer puts out there, I completely back pic.twitter.com/PiutQCCQ9m — Manny (@Mannythfc) November 23, 2019

joseeeee 🤩💙 — Esther (@argentiniandrip) November 23, 2019

Dropped Eriksen! Already a legend — George (@georgespursvlog) November 23, 2019

Jose Mourinho leaving Eriksen on the bench and starting Dier https://t.co/VFkwyzX6Hu — Yid Army (@spurs_ultra) November 23, 2019

Ok so Eriksen is the first Spurs victim of the mourinho era.

I thought it would be Dele Alli 😂#WHUTOT — My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) November 23, 2019

Mourinho is playing no games with Eriksen, your heart is here you'll play. — HurriKane 🇵🇸 (@azzam_spurs) November 23, 2019

It has been widely reported that Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid are all keen on signing the former AFC Ajax midfielder, after he expressed his interest to leave the club this summer and reportedly refused to extend his contract.

What was Mourinho’s motive to bench Eriksen, is something that is yet to be made clear – but knowing him, one can expect him to address the situation to the press, soon.