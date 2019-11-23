Kean certain to stay at Everton in January – Silva

Marco Silva is prepared to be patient with Moise Kean, dismissing reports of the striker’s potential Everton exit.

Everton manager Marco Silva is adamant Moise Kean will not leave the club in January.

The former Juventus striker’s future has become a matter for speculation following his father’s admission that moving to Goodison Park was a “mistake”.

Kean has failed to score in his nine Premier League appearances and, according to reports, could be offered a return to Serie A when the transfer window reopens, with AC Milan and Roma rumoured to be potential destinations.

Silva, however, insists the teenager will be staying on Merseyside.

Asked about the prospect of a January exit, the Toffees boss told a news conference: “No, definitely not. It doesn’t make sense for us.

“The situation with Moise Kean is the same as when we signed him. Nothing has changed.

“When we signed him we knew we were signing a player with talent who had good moments with his previous club at a high level, but in short periods of four or five starts for Juventus, and that coming to the Premier League would be completely different for him, even if he was coming from a high level.

“The time so far has proved all of that. We won’t allow him to go. They are just rumours.”

MS: “Moise Kean has all the support he needs here. He doesn’t need anything else. He has support from myself, the Club, his teammates. He’s adapting and working hard. He’s the present and the future.” #EVENOR https://t.co/s7LpV6kMWV — Everton (@Everton) November 22, 2019

Kean, a full Italy international, scored twice for the Azzurri’s Under-21s in a 6-0 win over Armenia during the week.

Silva has confirmed he will be in the squad when Everton host struggling Norwich City on Saturday.