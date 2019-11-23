Emery says Torreira ‘needs to improve’ but backs midfielder to have big Arsenal future

Lucas Torreira “needs to improve” but is sure to be an important player for Arsenal, according to head coach Unai Emery.

Unai Emery insists Lucas Torreira has a bright future at Arsenal despite the midfielder’s apparent disapproval of his new role in midfield.

Torreira impressed last season but has started just four of 12 Premier League matches this term amid rumoured transfer interest from AC Milan and Napoli.

His agent, Pablo Bentancur, recently admitted the tenacious Uruguayan was unhappy with having to playing higher up the pitch than usual.

Emery thinks Torreira must hone his tactical nous to be suitable for the base of midfield but still expects him to enjoy a long and fruitful career in north London.

“He is a very good player, important for us, and his focus needs to be with us 100 per cent,” Emery said.

“He has very big commitment and very good behaviour. He has a very big future here but he needs to improve. He has to learn in some situations, individually to help us, to do better. It’s one process.”

Torreira started the club’s last fixture before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Leicester City, but faces a fight to hold his spot for Saturday’s match against Southampton as Granit Xhaka returns to selection contention.

Emery hopes video analysis sessions will strengthen the 23-year-old’s understanding of what Arsenal require in the engine room.

“He played well last year but this year he’s not being consistent,” the Gunners boss said.

“My challenge to him is to improve, to do better with some tactical issues on the pitch and above all be consistent.

“I spoke with him on Wednesday and Thursday. I showed him some movies about his best performances with us and how he can improve.

“He is young, his process here is starting and he started playing in the Premier League last year and he progressed, but this year again he needs to progress.”