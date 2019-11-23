Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach Jose Mourinho has named his starting XI ahead of his first game in charge, the Premier League clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

Check out the Tottenham Hotspur line-up right here:

As you can see, Mourinho has chosen to bench Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko, and in their place, Eric Dier starts in midfield while Lucas Moura gets the nod on the right-wing.

Earlier, on Thursday, Mourinho described the players already at the club as “the best gift” and expressed his willingness to continue working with former manager Mauricio Pochettino’s project by focusing on the players who are currently a part of their club, rather than making wholesale changes.

“I tried to buy some of them for different clubs and I couldn’t. I don’t need [new] players. I love this squad,” he said, before adding:

“We cannot win the Premier League this season. We can – I’m not saying we will do – but we can win it next season.”

And it now seems that The Special One is already demonstrating as to what he intends to do with the North London outfit, by naming Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko on the bench for the Premier League game against West Ham.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s line-up is as follows: