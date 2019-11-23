Former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has revealed that he would like to coach in the Premier League one day. Also a former Real Madrid player, the Argentine took the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 October, and eventually made way for Zinedine Zidane in 2019 March.

“I would love to coach in the Premier League,” Solari was quoted as saying, by AS.

“I see many Premier League matches. It’s a top league that is enjoying a great moment in its history.”

“There are many incredible players and some of the best coaches in the world. In addition to many different nationalities and playing styles, not forgetting that they achieved place four teams in the two big European finals last year.”

Earlier, in September, Solari had made similar comments about the Premier League when he spoke with BBC Sport about his future.

“I would like to coach in Europe, in a serious project in one of the big leagues,” he said.

“I saw the Premier League last year and how it grew so much. It was a fantastic campaign for the English teams. There are so many different cultures as well – you have Spanish coaches, German coaches, English coaches, coaches from all over the world who have made it grow.”

“The type of football I like is when the team is the protagonist, offensive football, high tempo and aggressive but in order to achieve that you have to defend high, have fast transitions, and of course talent is a big part of that,” Solari concluded.