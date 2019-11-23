Pep Guardiola reveals future plans amid talks of him leaving Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have started the season on a terrible note. The defending champions are already down to fourth in the league table and trail Liverpool by nine points. Questions over Guardiola’s future have been raised in recent weeks and he has now responded.

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to remain at Manchester City, amid rumours of him leaving at the end of the current season. The Spaniard says that he will stay if the club wants him to stay.

“If people ask if I want to stay? I want to stay,” said Guardiola. (via Mirror)

“I don’t have any reason to move from here. I’m incredibly satisfied to work with this club, with these players, and if people think I’m going to resign or be sacked for these results and nine points behind, people don’t know me.

“I like to be in this challenge, I love to be in this position. And, if the club wants me next season, I want to be here, 100 per cent. I want to live in this city because I know lovely people here and I want to work and live with them and I want to be here. But if they decide the results are getting worse, they’re going to make a decision, that’s normal.

“It’s not because I am friends with Txiki [Begiristain, sporting director] that I’m going to stay for the rest of my life. I’m here because I win. If I don’t win, I’m in trouble, I know that but I’m incredibly satisfied to work in this city and this club and I want to help this club to get better. I still enjoy working with these players a lot and I would like to stay longer. If the club wants, I will stay.”

Pep Guardiola will lead his Manchester City side in a tough top-four clash against the in-form Chelsea. The Citizens are currently fourth in the table, one point behind both Leicester City and Chelsea.