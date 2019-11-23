Pep Guardiola ‘welcomes back’ Jose Mourinho, gives verdict on his return to Premier League

The season hasn’t gone according to plan for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard has witnessed his side slip to fourth in the table and has now seen the return of his rival Jose Mourinho to the Premier League. He has given his views on the same.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola welcomed back rival Jose Mourinho to the Premier League after the latter took up the role of head coach at Tottenham. The Spaniard also gave his verdict on the situation, stating that he believes that his counterpart will do a good job.

“I think you know him better than me,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference. (via Goal)

“He was many years here in different clubs. Welcome back. He’s an incredible manager. I’m pretty sure he will do a good job.”

Guardiola also gave his views on Mourinho’s former go-to player, Frank Lampard, who is currently the head coach of Chelsea. Under Lampard, the Blues have won twenty-six points and are one point above Manchester City.

“From the beginning [of the season] his team played really good. He was consistent in his ideas and the results are there,” the Manchester City boss said.

“I am happy for him. I know him a little bit and have some info because was here. He’s an excellent person.

“I think it is good for English football. It’s so nice that young English managers are taking over the important clubs and doing well.

“Playing the way they play is perfect for English football. It is the best way to get better for the national team and the club itself.”

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet for the first time this season on November 23 for the late kick-off. A win for the former could see them move four points clear of the champions.