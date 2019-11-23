Frank Lampard responds to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester City jibe; vows to not repeat actions of his mentor

Frank Lampard’s pre-Manchester City press conference was filled with questions over his former boss Jose Mourinho, who returned to the Premier League as the manager of Tottenham. While still in charge of Chelsea, Mourinho had claimed that he would never manage Spurs in the future, only to join the North London club mid-way through the 2019/20 season.

Lampard, however, stated that he would not repeat the actions of his former mentor by managing Spurs in the future.

“I can firmly say no and you can replay that again in 10 years,” he said (via Goal)

“It wouldn’t happen, but I think things are different. Jose Mourinho has worked at a lot of football clubs and we have to respect his right to work.”

Furthermore, the Englishman responded to the jibes made by his former coach when he joined Manchester City for one season. Mourinho had infamously claimed that Lampard’s ‘love story’ with Chelsea was over when he signed for their league rivals back in 2014. However, he believes that those comments were made emotionally at that time.

“At the time I didn’t feel it was quite right, I have to say that. It was directly after the match and sometimes the emotions of the match can affect the comment or type of comment,” he said.

“The bigger picture on that one for me is the love story or not is probably always decided by the fans and the club. It has proven now I am here managing the club but even then I think a lot of people understood how I felt about Chelsea, always did, always will do, regardless of the year at Manchester City. I have got no problem with that.

“I think it was more a comment made in the emotions after the match. I think the reaction of me going to Manchester City, which was something I was concerned about after 13 years here.”

The Chelsea boss will now take his side to face Manchester City in game-week thirteen of the Premier League. Prior to their tie, Jose Mourinho will begin his fourth stint in the league against West Ham United.