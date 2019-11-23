WATCH: Chelsea star shares old video of him copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s freekick technique and scoring

Chelsea under Frank Lampard have been one of the best sides in the Premier League so far this season. The Blues have accumulated twenty-six points from twelve matches and sit third in the table. Several academy stars have joined the first team as well and one of the shared an old video of himself copying Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea star Mason Mount shared an old video of his on social media, in which he can be seen copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick technique. The youngster explains the routine first before executing it perfectly.

Watch the video below:

Mount joined the Chelsea academy aged six back in 2005. Over the years, the youngster scaled through the ranks and was eventually enrolled in the infamous ‘loan army’. A temporary spell at Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands came up first and the Englishman was named their ‘player of the season’ at the end of it. He then joined Derby County on loan for the 2018/19 season, where he played under current Blues’ boss Frank Lampard.

The 20-year-old finally broke into the first team prior to the 2019/20 season and scored his first goal for the club in his official home debut. Since then, Mount has netted four times, helping Chelsea up to third in the table.