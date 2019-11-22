WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Jose Mourinho becoming Tottenham boss

Jose Mourinho spent three seasons at Manchester United before being sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the “Special One” is back now, and Solskjaer has something to say about it.

The Norwegian spoke about the returning Portuguese in his most recent press conference, and admitted he saw a question on that coming from journalists.

“Sorry to disappoint but it’s not gonna be about Jose or Mauricio,” Solskjaer said.

“I can start with it’s good to have Jose back definitely especially for you guys and maybe for me, you can talk and write about everything else and for Mauricio it’s always sad when one of your colleagues, a good man loses job before Christmas, I wish him all the best.”

With Mauricio Pochettino now a free agent, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United choose to replace Solskjaer with someone with a proven record in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).