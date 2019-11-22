Welcome back, Jose – Jurgen Klopp thrilled with Jose Mourinho’s return and says ‘everything will be fine’ for Pochettino

Jose Mourinho’s return to the Premier League has delighted Jurgen Klopp, who has no concerns over Mauricio Pochettino’s next move.

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with Jose Mourinho’s return to the Premier League, but is sure former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will be in line for a top job.

Pochettino – who guided Spurs to four successive top-four finishes in the league and last season’s Champions League final – which Tottenham lost to Klopp’s Liverpool – was relieved of his position on Tuesday following a poor start to the campaign.

Spurs moved quickly to appoint ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho as Pochettino’s replacement on Wednesday.

Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of United in December 2018 spelled the end of Mourinho’s tenure at Old Trafford, and Klopp is thrilled to have his old rival back in the Premier League, though he has no doubt Pochettino will land another big job soon enough.

“Welcome back Jose. It’s nice to have him back,” Klopp, whose Liverpool side sit 20 points and 13 places above Tottenham, told a media conference.

“He was desperate, you could see in the time he wasn’t in [management] but on the other side Mauricio is not anymore and it shows how quick things change nowadays.

“Around five months ago we played each other in the Champions League final and now he’s on holiday, I hope he can enjoy it.

“He did a brilliant job at Spurs, nobody doubts, everybody knows that, a great guy, left and right of the game, I really enjoyed the challenge of playing against him, he was [the opposition manager] in my first game in the Premier League so we have a history together.

“Everybody knows all of the jobs, available or not available, Mauricio will be in contention, everything will be fine. It was a big one, when I heard it first I couldn’t really believe it but then a couple of hours later they already had the solution.

“I hope he can enjoy the few days, weeks, months off, I do not know, it will not last long and then he will be back. Jose is highly motivated so that will be interesting as well.”

While Mourinho’s Tottenham stint starts with Saturday’s early kick-off against West Ham, unbeaten Liverpool – who defeated title rivals Manchester City prior to the international break – face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.