Chelsea star Mason Mount recalls ‘standout moment’ with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho returned to the Premier League as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino. The former Chelsea boss derived mixed views from fans, while players and experts chimed in to congratulate him. One Chelsea star recently recalled his advice during his stint in West London.

Chelsea star Mason Mount recalled Jose Mourinho’s special advice during the former’s days as a ball boy. Then an academy player, the youngster used to work as a ball-boy during the senior team’s matches, for which Mourinho had some special instructions.

“The first thing I really remember was being a ball boy at the games,” Mount told Chelsea’s website.

“That was a big thing for me. I was so buzzing about that and you can’t really be any closer than that!

“One moment that stands out was under Jose Mourinho. If we were winning in Champions League games then he would tell us to keep hold of the ball and not to throw it back so quickly!”

Mount continued his growth in the Chelsea academy before loan spells to Vitesse and Derby County followed. The 20-year-old English midfielder finally broke through into the first team this season and scored on his home debut against Leicester City.

During the same period, Jose Mourinho left the Blues after winning his second title and joined Manchester United. With the Red Devils, the ‘Special One’ claimed the UEFA Europa League, as well as the League Cup, before being sacked in December 2018. He returned to the Premier League as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on November 20, 2019, and will face West Ham United in his first match in-charge.